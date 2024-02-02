What Was Punxsutawney Phil's Prediction, More Winter Or Is It Time For Spring? (Video)

While Phil made these predictions, a forecaster for a dry spell was also made by the National Weather Service.

Based on a German legend, it is said that if Phil sees his shadow sunrise when he steps outside of his home at Gobbler's Knob, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner.

The current Phil and the ones that have come before him have been doing this every February 2nd in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, since 1887, according to the Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog Club's website.

Last year Phil saw his shadow and "The forecast in western Pennsylvania on Thursday morning calls for dry and cool conditions with mostly sunny skies - it is likely Phil will see his shadow again and retreat into the den, calling for 6 more weeks of winter!," the National Centers for Environmental Information said.

Even if Phil's track record is not perfect, the groundhog "has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years," NCEI admits.

The Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog says Phil is far more accurate than that saying on its website that he is "accurate 100% of the time."

The prediction comes on the heels of PETA making a push to replace the animal with a machine, a flower, or a giant coin.

