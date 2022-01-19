VA Teen Raped By PA Man Reunited With Family: Police

A 15-year-old Virginia girl has been reunited with her family after she was located by police on Monday, according to a release by Shippensburg police.

The Ashland police department in Virginia contacted the Shippensburg police department about the girl who had gone missing from the Ashland area on Saturday, Jan 15, according to the release.

Through an investigation, police learned that the teenager had met up with a man she met through a social media application.

Edward Lee Jr., 24, of Shippensburg, was identified as the man, according to police and court documents.

Lee paid for the girl to cross state lines and come to Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Lee was arrested on Monday, according to police and court documents.

The circumstances of how the girl was located and Lee's apprehension were not released.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Indecent Deviant Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age

F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older

F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to police and his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams in Feb. 2 at 10:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

