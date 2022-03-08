Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania The tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania
The tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Drone video of the damage caused by the EF-2 tornado that hit Dallas, WV, and Beham, PA, on August 1, 2022.
Drone video of the damage caused by the EF-2 tornado that hit Dallas, WV, and Beham, PA, on August 1, 2022. Video Credit: Nick Wilkes

Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service.

The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. 

The second tornado hit just south of Graysville in Greene County, Pennsylvania going approximately 85 mph or an EF0. 

Several homes were damaged but no injuries were reported when both tornadoes touched down. 

Multiple roads were closed for several hours and approximately 4,500 lost power immediately following the tornadoes, according to local authorities. 

Enhanced F Scale

Rating 3 second gust (mph) Rating 3 second gust speed (mph)

  • EF0 65-85
  • EF1 86-110
  • EF2 111-135
  • EF3 136-165
  • EF4 166-200
  • EF5 >200

