Teen Plows Into Oncoming Traffic Injuring Two Drivers, Upper Allen Twp. Police Say

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township Police

A juvenile plowed through a red light into oncoming traffic, causing a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers with injuries, Upper Allen Township police say.

The unnamed teen driver of a gray Honda Civic was heading south on South Market Street when they did not notice a red light on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. 

That's when they drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a black Chevrolet Avalanche traveling west on West Lisburn Road.

The Avalanche was "driving through a steady green light," the police stated in the release.

"The collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and injured both drivers. A juvenile passenger in the Civic was not injured," the police said. 

The Upper Allen Police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, the Upper Allen and Lisburn Fire Police, Life Lion EMS, and Lower Allen Township EMS.

There is no word on any charges. 

