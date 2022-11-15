Contact Us
'Sylvester Stallone' Arrested For Domestic Assault In Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Sylvester Stallone Anderson III.
Sylvester Stallone Anderson III. Photo Credit: Carlisle police department

A man sharing the name of "Rocky" actor "Sylvester Stallone" has been arrested on felony charges in connection with a domestic assault in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 

Sylvester Stallone Anderson III, 37, of Carlisle, "assaulted and strangled" someone in the 100 block of North East Street in Carlisle on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 8 a.m., according to a release by the area police.

Anderson was charged with felonies of assault and strangulation and was released from the Cumberland County Prison on a Surety Bond for $150,000, court records show. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Nov. 23 at 8:45 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Anderson has criminal charges that are not like the famous celebrity's character "Rambo."  Earlier in the year, he had several cases with incidents including fleeing and assault but those cases are still being processed, according to court documents. 

