State Trooper Impersonator Nabbed In Shippensburg, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Elmer Ardinger.
Elmer Ardinger. Photo Credit: Shippensburg police department

A man who impersonated a Pennsylvania state police trooper while threatening people has been arrested in Shippensburg, authorities say.

Elmer Lawrence Ardinger, 60, was arrested on Monday, January 9, according to a release by the Shippensburg Police on Thursday.

"Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding. Ardinger called himself Trooper Ardinger and threatened to come to the victim's location and take care of things in his trooper vehicle," the police say. 

Ardinger was charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment, police say and court records confirm.

