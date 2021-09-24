Son Of PA Correctional Officer Charged With Dozen Felonies For Child Porn

A Pennsylvania man with family ties to local law enforcement and military, has been charged with more than a dozen felonies after a a search of his home find him in possession of and disseminating child pornography, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Spencer Seely, 41, of Enola, son of a correctional officer, Scott Seely, was charged on Wednesday, according to his father's obituary and court documents.

A tip from a file sharing company led state police to begin an investigation into Seely over six months ago.

Police believed he was disseminating child pornography online.

A warrant was obtained and a search of his home, in the 900 block of Center Street in East Petersboro Township, was conducted on March 22.

Police seized multiple electronics, prohibited weapons and a small amount of marijuana from his home.

A through investigation into his computer files and internet history lead police to take Seely into custody on Sept. 22.

He has been charged with the following:

F3 Disseminating Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts (5 Counts)

F3 Child Pornography (5 Counts)

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (3 Counts)

M1 Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapons

M Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use

It appears the charges date to active he conducted on Oct. 30, additional details on his charges were unavailable at the time of publishing.

He was put in Cumberland County prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail but was later released on a bind for the full amount.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson for Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

