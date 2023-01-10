Smokey The Bear Stolen Off State Park Sign In PA

The face of the longest-running public service campaign in US history has been stolen from Pennsylvania. That's right Smokey Bear, as known as Smokey The Bear, could not prevent himself from being bearnapped, but you can help find him and maybe have a payday too.

The 79-year-old social media influencer has hundreds of thousands of followers on his Facebook, Flickr, Instagram, and Twitter accounts where he warns the public about the dangers of forest fires and how to prevent them.

But his celebrity status made him a target and "on the night of Friday, December 16th or early morning hours of Saturday, December 17th, 2022," he was taken from one of his many homes: the fire danger sign at the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township, police announced in a release on Tuesday, January 10.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the theft.

If you have any information and can help return Smokey to his peasceful place in the forest, call (855) 628-8477.

The police remind potential callers that, "you do not have to give your name, on our non recorded, untraced line."

You can learn more about Smokey, the US National Forest, State Parks, and Ad Council icon here.

