Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania

Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Upon arrival they found three Pittsburgh police cruisers "parked just outside the Academy building were fully engulfed in flames," as stated in the release.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire in each cruiser and no one was injured. There was no damage to the building," authorities say.

The Fire Investigation Unit were called to the scene, alongside the ATF, according to the release.

The fire is considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.