Pennsylvania's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.
Here are the 10 best public high schools in Pennsylvania, according to Niche.com.
- Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia City School District
- Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
- Radnor Senior High School, Radnor Township School District
- Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown Area School District
- Lower Merion High School, Lower Merion School District
- Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion School District
- North Allegheny High School, North Allegheny School District
- Central High School, Philadelphia School District
- Unionville High School, Unionville-Chadds Ford Schoool District
- Strath Haven High School, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District
Here are the 10 best private schools in Pennsylvania, according to Niche.com.
- Germantown Friends School
- Mercersburg Academy
- The Episcopal Academy
- The Baldwin School
- The Hill School
- The Haverford School
- Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy
- Friends' Central School
- Shady Side Academy
- Linden Hall
The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.
Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.