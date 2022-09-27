Pennsylvania's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in Pennsylvania, according to Niche.com.

Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, Philadelphia City School District

Conestoga Senior High School, Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

Radnor Senior High School, Radnor Township School District

Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown Area School District

Lower Merion High School, Lower Merion School District

Harriton Senior High School, Lower Merion School District

North Allegheny High School, North Allegheny School District

Central High School, Philadelphia School District

Unionville High School, Unionville-Chadds Ford Schoool District

Strath Haven High School, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District

Here are the 10 best private schools in Pennsylvania, according to Niche.com.

Germantown Friends School

Mercersburg Academy

The Episcopal Academy

The Baldwin School

The Hill School

The Haverford School

Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Friends' Central School

Shady Side Academy

Linden Hall

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.

