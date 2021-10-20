Pennsylvania DA Accused Of Breaking Into Woman's House & Sexually Assaulting Her

A Pennsylvania District Attorney who was arrested for rape in Sept. is facing new felony charges and a potentially hefty sentence.

Somerset District Attorney, Jeffrey Lynn Thomas II, 36, of Windber, is accused of entering a known woman’s home in Windber without permission, refusing to leave, then sexually and physically assaulting her on Saturday, Sept. 18, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Thomas allegedly knew the victim through her employer and that he had been making sexual advances toward her for years, according to court documents obtained by Channel 11. She reportedly declined a relationship with him repeatedly.

Thomas waived his preliminary hearing, moving the case towards a trial, according to court records.

The rape charge against him was dropped on Tuesday and replaced with four new charges, two of which are felonies, according to his updated court docket.

Thomas now faces felony charges for sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and a criminal trespassing count that was included in the original charges, according to his most recent court docket.

If convicted he is on all charges, he will face a maximum of 50 years in prison, per state law and as stated by Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“The charges this defendant is facing for a violent attack are deeply disturbing. Mr. Thomas is entrusted by the public to uphold the law and serve as a voice for victims. I commend the bravery of the victim that has come forward — that is never an easy thing to do, especially when your abuser is a powerful elected official. Today is a reminder that no one is above the law,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court in relation to a restraining order filed against him by the victim in this case on Oct. 29, according to court documents.

