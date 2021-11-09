PA State Police Arrest Church Leader Accused Of Groping Minor

A church deacon has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was a church leader at the Church of God-Holy Ground, which is held in a leased space from Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located 5205 Milford Road in Smithfield Township, LehighValleyLive reports citing police.

Maisonet has been accused of kissing, groping, and making sexual comments towards a 14-year-old girl starting on Jan. 1, 2018, according to police and court documents.

Maisonet has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

He was remanded to the Monroe County Prison in lieu of $200,000 in bail, according to his docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Colleen Mancuso on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m., according to his docket.

Police believe other minors who had contact with Maisonet may have been victimized.

The Pennsylvania State Police is requesting that anyone with additional information and/or victims call the criminal investigation unit at 570-619-6800 or email troopers Justin M. Leri at JLeri@pa.gov or Brittany Cutro at BCutro@pa.gov.

