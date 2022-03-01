PA Skier Dies On Utah Mountain: Reports

A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died skiing in Utah on Saturday, multiple media outlets report.

The man was injured skiing near Molly's Trees at Park City Mountain Resort, located 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, officials told the Salt Lake Tribune.

The "serious incident took place on the mountain" near the Molly's Trees area and required an AirMed helicopter, reports Fox 13.

Emergency care was given at the scene where he died, reports KUTV.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain told the media.

Identifying information about the man has not been released.

This is the fourth person to die at a ski resort in Utah in Feb. 2022, reports KUTV.

