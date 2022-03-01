Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

PA Skier Dies On Utah Mountain: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain Photo Credit: Facebook/Park City Mountain

A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died skiing in Utah on Saturday, multiple media outlets report.

The man was injured skiing near Molly's Trees at Park City Mountain Resort, located 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, officials told the Salt Lake Tribune.

The "serious incident took place on the mountain" near the Molly's Trees area and required an AirMed helicopter, reports Fox 13.

Emergency care was given at the scene where he died, reports KUTV.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain told the media.

Identifying information about the man has not been released.

This is the fourth person to die at a ski resort in Utah in Feb. 2022, reports KUTV.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.