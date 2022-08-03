Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
PA Man Chased Children With Knife: Police

Jillian Pikora
Gregory Meade
Gregory Meade Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for chasing children with a knife police say.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to an active harassment complaint in the 100 block of East Manor Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 15, according to a release by the police.

While on their way there, police received an updated report that a person was chasing children with a knife, the release shows.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the children involved, and Gregory L. Meade, 65, threatened one of the children with a knife, police say.

Meade was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault on Tuesday, Mar, 8 around 10 a.m., according to the release, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson.

Court records were not immediately available on Tuesday when Daily Voice inquired.

