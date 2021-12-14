Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
PA Judge Escorted Out, Office Closes Abruptly After Mysterious Incident: Report

Jillian Pikora
Office of Judge Susan K. Day located at 5275 East Trindle Road; Suite 110; Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Office of Judge Susan K. Day located at 5275 East Trindle Road; Suite 110; Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Photo Credit: Cumberland County

A central Pennsylvania district judge's office has closed through the end of the year due to a mysterious and undisclosed incident, PennLive reports.

The Mount Holly Springs office of District Judge Susan K. Day was closed Monday and will remain shut through the end of the year, the outlet reports citing County President Judge Edward E. Guido.

Guido ordered county sheriff’s deputies to escort Day from her office and change the locks, but maintains that the case is a personal matter, according to the outlet.

Day’s office work will be reassigned until Judge Daniel Freedman succeeds her in January, the outlet reports.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

