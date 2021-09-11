PA Boy, 8, Found In Detroit After Kidnapping, Michigan State Police Say

An 8-year-old boy from Pennsylvania was found in Detroit, according to a release by Michigan state police.

The Michigan state police Second District Special Investigation Section was contacted by Pittsburgh police to assist in a search for a kidnapped child, according to the release.

The boy was determined to be on Detroit’s west side so MSP obtained a search warrant and went to the area, the release states.

The boy was found safe and three adults were arrested, MSP says.

Two subjects were arrested after the attempted to interfere, they were charged with resisting and obstructing police, the release states.

The man who is accused of kidnapping the boy has been held by MSP and will be extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to police.

The kidnapper's identity was not revealed.

The boy was checked out by emergency medical services and was determined to be in good health, according to the release.

The boy’s mother drove to Michigan and was reunited with her son, the release concluded.

