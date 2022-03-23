PA Arson, Double Homicide Suspects Arrested On The Run In MI, NC: Reports

Two men have been arrested in connection with the arson and double homicide of two victims in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple media outlets citing the US Marshal service.

Cordaryl Burns was found and arrested in Detroit, Michigan and Larry Burns was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina, media outlets report citing the US Marshals. Both men have been charged with two homicides but their records are sealed, according to the reports.

The fire happened at anear Shippensburg on Feb. 23 around 6 a.m., Pennsylvania state police previously told Daily Voice.

The Cumberland County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The death of the two victims found inside was quickly announced to be probed as homicides, according to state officials.

The names of the victims have not been released, according to Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman.

