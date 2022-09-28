Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

News

'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 400 block of East King Street in Shippensburg where the serious crash happened.
The 400 block of East King Street in Shippensburg where the serious crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. 

The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. 

"Several people help lift a vehicle off of a pedestrian," police say. 

The intersection had marked crosswalks according to Google Maps Street View. 

Additional details of the crash were unavailable as of Wednesday evening. 

The police thank those heroes for their assistance, but they also hope to speak with them as they might have been witnesses to the crash. 

Any witnesses or heroes to this serious crash are asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7631 or come to the station at 60 West Burd Street in Shippensburg.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.