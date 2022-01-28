Gas Leak Forces Evacuation After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Pittsburgh residences near Frick Park where evacuated following a bridge collapse on Friday morning, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The bridge collapsed at Forbes Avenue and Braddock Road around 7 a.m. according to officials.

A gas leak was detected in the area shortly afterwards, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

The gas company was called and gas was shut off in the area around 8:30 a.m., according to officials.

Members of the Red Cross and Salvation Army were called into assist the home owners, officials said.

The gas was turned back on and homeowners were allowed back into their homes around noon.

