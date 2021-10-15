Fatal Crash On State Route 114 Under Investigation

A crash that left one person dead is under investigation by police.

Silver Spring Township Police were called to a crash at the intersection of State Route 114 and the Interstate 81 on/off-ramp on Sept. 8 just before 3 p.m., according to a statement the department released on Thursday.

A vehicle in the left turn-only lane attempted to pass other vehicles when it struck a stopped vehicle, killing the driver, according to police.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police at 717-697-0607, ext. 2003.

