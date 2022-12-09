Drunk Man Steals Ambulance Leading Pennsylvania State Police On Pursuit Across Two Counties

A drunk man hopped into an ambulance and seemingly went joyriding when medics were treating a patient on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say.

32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio, stole the while it was parked in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police pursued him along I-376 into Robinson Township, then state police took over as he sped into Beaver County, authorities explained to Daily Voice.

Spike strips were used and the front tires were deflated near Hopewell, state police say.

Scrbacic resisted as police arrested him, charging him with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and other offenses, according to the police.

He's been held in the Allegheny County Jail, the police explain in the release.

Court records and a mugshot were unavailable at the time of publishing.

