Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Dickinson College Will Require All Students To Have COVID-19 Vaccinations

Jillian Pikora
Dickinson College in Fall 2019. Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora

Dickinson College has announced that all students will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations.

The school will require a vaccine unless a student has a religious or medical exemption.

“The health and safety of our community has been at the center of all decision-making throughout the pandemic,” said Dickinson President Margee M. Ensign. “We’re planning for a full return of students this fall to a vibrant campus, and the safest way to do that is with a fully vaccinated student body.”

The decision follows a recommendation by the American College Health Association to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all students living on college and university campuses for the fall 2021 semester.

Dickinson currently enrolls 2,200 undergraduate students.

The college has not made a decision on vaccination requirements for faculty and staff.

