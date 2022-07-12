Death Sentence Sought For Man Charged With Arson, Double Homicide In PA

A request for a possible death penalty sentence has been filed against one of two men who were arrested in connection with the arson and double homicide of two victims in central Pennsylvania by the Cumberland County district attorney's office.

Larry Burns, was arraigned in connection with two shooting deaths and an arson in a home in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township near Shippensburg on Feb. 23 around 6 a.m. before the Honorable Michelle H. Sibert on Monday, July 11, authorities say.

Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg, were later identified as the two victims shot dead in the home, by the County coroner's office.

The men were allegedly killed for harboring Jasmine Forbes, 31, whom Burns had become obsessed with, PennLive reports citing Pennsylvania state police. She's been missing ever since the outlet says, citing Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack.

Burns was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina, in March, according to the US Marshals.

He along with Cordaryl Burns, who was found and arrested in Detroit, Michigan also in March, have both been charged with two homicides, according to the DA.

The Commonwealth alleges that both Burns shot and killed two victims, set the home on fire, and then fled the state.

The Commonwealth "filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances indicating its intention to seek the death penalty if Larry Burns is convicted of First-Degree Murder at trial," according to the DA's release.

The death sentence request was only filed against Larry Burns, it is unknown if the same request will be made at Cordaryl Burns' preliminary hearing.

Larry Burns' Pre-Trial Conference has been scheduled for September.

