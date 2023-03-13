Daughter Stabs Sleeping Dad With Kitchen Knife At Shippensburg Motel, PSP Says

A 21-year-old woman stabbed her father multiple times with a kitchen knife while staying at a Shippensburg motel on Thursday, March 9, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police stated in a release on Saturday, March 11, and in court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Monday, March 13.

Natalee Linn Clark, 21, stabbed her sleeping father at Theo's Motel on Walnut Bottom Road at 1:53 p.m. according to the police release.

She hid the large kitchen knife under her bedding and waited for him to fall asleep before stabbing her 53-year-old father as he lay in the bed next to her's, the police state in court documents. She struck his upper body with the knife, leaving a" multi-inch long cut" in his left bicep, the police detailed in the documents.

He quickly awoke, jumped to his feet, and his daughter again tried to stab him— this time in the chest, according to the police release.

That's when he wrestled the knife away from her and she fled, the police explain in the release.

When police arrived at the motel they found and arrested Clark who "admitted to her intention to kill the victim several times," the police state in the release.

Clarke also claimed that she and her father had allegedly had an argument earlier in the day where he told her not to leave the room, according to the court documents.

She has been denied bail and held in the Cumberland County Prison on charges of criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, among other related offenses.

Her father was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to the court documents.

State police continue to investigate this incident.

Clarke's preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams on March 15 at 9:30 a.m., according to her court docket.

