Trooper Causes Crash Into Motel Sign In Shippensburg: Pennsylvania State Police

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania state trooper caused a crash that injured another driver while on duty in a state police vehicle on Sunday, March 12, 2023, authorities say.

While attempting to exit the M&T Bank parking lot on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg, the trooper— whose name has been redacted— failed to look for on-coming traffic and slammed in the rear bumper of 48-year-old Jill S. Markel's 2016 Mazda CX3 with the PSP 2021 Ford Explorer, according to a release by his assigned Troop in Carlisle.

When Markel's car was struck by the PSP's bumper/push bar, it sent her into a tailspin, striking the chain fencing around the sign for "Theo's Motel," state police explained in the release.

Neither the Trooper driving nor his 32-year-old passenger (whose name was also redacted) was hurt, but Markel "may have sustained a minor injury to her knee" police said.

As of 9 a.m. the following Monday, no charges have been filed against the troopers involved.

