Cumberland County Man Killed In Perry County Crash

A Cumberland County man was fatally injured during a car crash in Perry County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Peter A. Samuels, 44 of Carlisle, was driving his 2018 Audi over the speed limit in the 700 block of Montour Road in Tyrone Township on Friday around 3 p.m.

He attempted to pass two vehicles in a no passing zone, say state police.

While approaching the crest of a curve, he lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway, slamming into a tree-- ejecting him from the vehicle, according to state police.

Samuels was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, says PSP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

