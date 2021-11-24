Community Rallies For PA Mom of Boy, 4, Who Shot Himself

The mother of a four-year-old who shot himself in the face is speaking out and asking the community for help.

Ajani Lane, 4, of Pittsburgh, shot himself at a residence in the 500 block of North Negley in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Monday around 8 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Lane was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he later died, according to police.

Natwauna Lane, Ajani's mother, is devastated over the loss and has recently launched a GoFundMe to help her cover the cost of burying her son.

The campaign has raised over $3,400 of a $6,000 goal from over 100 donors.

Her son enjoyed football and was "caring loving & amazing brilliant & intelligent & smart filled with life & joy so bright," Lane says on the campaign page.

Lane says her son was under the care of his grandmother and father when this fatal incident happened.

The police confirm there was a caregiver present in the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into the tragic shooting is ongoing.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

