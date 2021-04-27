Beloved Diener's Diner Owner Retiring After 21 Years

The owner of Diener’s Diner in Mechanicsburg is retiring after 21 years of serving up memories and delicious meals.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to get to spend every morning with you at Diener’s,” Linda Ditzler Bishop said.

"My family and I have poured our hearts into this business and we will miss serving you and sharing our lives together over coffee and breakfast”

The Main Street diner first opened in 1939 as Diener’s Cut Rate operated by Charles E. Diener as a drugstore and soda fountain shop.

He sold it to Ken and Judy Hull in 1978. Bishop was Diener’s third owner, purchasing it in April 2000 according to PennLive.

But don’t worry -- the beloved eatery isn’t going anywhere. A new owner will operate the 80-year-old establishment, and they are keeping the classic name.

As for Bishop she’s looking forward to the future, “I am thrilled to pass the torch to a wonderful new owner and start my next chapter in retirement!”

Bishop’s final day will be Friday, April 30.

