Bank Robber Captured, Shelter In Place Request Lifted In Cumberland County, State Police Say

A bank robber on the run in Cumberland County prompted Pennsylvania State police to request that residents shelter in place for nearly four hours.

The suspect robbed Belco Community Credit Union on Carlisle Road on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

He was apprehended just before 2 p.m.

The suspect was believed to be in the area of Potato and Frytown roads in Upper Frankford Township.

The man was described as a white male wearing silver shorts, black shoes, a white shirt (but last seen shirtless), and has tattoos and scars on his arms.

Police asked residents near the area of Potato and Frytown roads to shelter in place and lock all doors.

State police utilized a helicopter, K-9 units and local departments in the search.

Police initially asked people to immediately call 911 if saw anything and to avoid the area.

Additional information about the robbery, the arrest and the suspect have not been released at the time of publication.

