Autistic Pennsylvania AGT Contestant's Audition Gets '4 Million Views' Before Episode Airs

Jillian Pikora
Aubrey Burchell
Aubrey Burchell Photo Credit: Facebook/Aubrey Burchell

A 21-year-old autistic woman from Pittsburgh is becoming a viral sensation before her audition on America's Got Talent ever airs.

Aubrey Burchell, may spend her days working at Target but she tells judges she wants "win Grammy's" and "sell out arenas."

She mainly sings in the break room but when she took the stage belting the Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" she seemed like she regularly had audiences wowed by her voice.

The official video clips on YouTube of her AGT audition have nearly 4 million combined views.

You can check out her awesome voice and her competition on NBC's AGT on Tuesday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

