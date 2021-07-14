Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

ARRESTED: Knife Wielding Man Threatened Guest At Super 8 In Cumberland County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The Super 8 hotel in Middlesex Township where police arrested Jason Wunderlich.
The Super 8 hotel in Middlesex Township where police arrested Jason Wunderlich. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Middlesex Township Police

A man who threatened another hotel guest with a knife has been arrested in Carlisle, according to Middlesex Township police.

Jason Riley Wunderlich, 34, of Lebanon was arrested on Tuesday at the Super 8 in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike.

Police were called to the hotel for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Wunderlich was singled out by witnesses as the man who harassed another guest while displaying "a knife in a threatening manner to the victim," as police said of the investigation.

Wunderlich was wanted on warrants in other areas and was arrested on a charge Contempt For Violation of Order or Agreement. 

Police also filed a Summary Harassment charge.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Prison on $10,000.

The case has been sent to the Common Court of Pleas.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.