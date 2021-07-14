ARRESTED: Knife Wielding Man Threatened Guest At Super 8 In Cumberland County

A man who threatened another hotel guest with a knife has been arrested in Carlisle, according to Middlesex Township police.

Jason Riley Wunderlich, 34, of Lebanon was arrested on Tuesday at the Super 8 in the 1800 block of Harrisburg Pike.

Police were called to the hotel for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Wunderlich was singled out by witnesses as the man who harassed another guest while displaying "a knife in a threatening manner to the victim," as police said of the investigation.

Wunderlich was wanted on warrants in other areas and was arrested on a charge Contempt For Violation of Order or Agreement.

Police also filed a Summary Harassment charge.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Prison on $10,000.

The case has been sent to the Common Court of Pleas.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.