Multiple Sheetz Thefts On I-81 In PA: Police (Photos)

The 1900 Ritner Highway location of Sheetz had $18.36 of merchandise on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, according to Carlisle police in Pennsylvania.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle pictured below, according to the police.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the same Sheetz reported another theft and shared images of two thieves with police.

It is believed the two thieves stole from a vacuum machine before fleeing in the vehicle pictured below, according to the police.

According to Sheetz security, multiple stores in multiple states along I-81 have had exterior vacuums broken into so that money could be stolen from the inside of the machines.

The highway runs through New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Anyone with information relevant to these investigations is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-240-6660.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.