'The Book Thief' Armed With Knife Steals From Cumberland County Library: Police

This 'Book Thief' is not the award winning story of a girl in Nazi-Germany who stole banned books, it is one of a man with a knife who stole 12 books from a central Pennsylvania library on July 2, authorities say.

An approximately 30 to 40-year-old man was wearing a gray shirt with blue around the sleeves and neck, and carrying a backpack when he entered the Bosler Free Library at 158 West High Street around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Carlisle police.

He then stuffed 12 books into his bag, but when the library staff offered to help him check them out, "he said 'no' and tapped a knife he was carrying on his side," police state in a release.

The man fled the scene with the books and is wanted for robbery, according to the release.

Carlisle police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip here.

