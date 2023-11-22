Drunk 68-Year-Old Bicyclist Arrested Following Camp Hill Crash: Police

Andrew Joseph Dawson Jr. was found lying in the 100 block of Erford Road, Camp Hil on Nov. 16, according to a release by the East Pennsboro Police.

Officers were called to the reported bicycle accident but found Dawson appearing " to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage" at 11:01 p.m., as stated in the release.

The Camp Hill man was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for chemical testing, the police explained. But when they arrived, "Dawson refused a blood test," the police said.

A DUI charge was filed and a preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson, according to the police release. Additional information about this incident was unavailable as court documents had yet to be posted as of Wednesday afternoon.

Older court dockets show he has previously faced charges involving alcohol. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence second offense. His license was suspended and he served six months of probation.

This is the third time Daily Voice has reported on the arrest of a drunk bicyclist in Central Pennsylvania. Click here to read about Allana Marie Shirk of Columbia, who alleged rode into a truck while having the "highest level" of alcohol in her system. Click here to read about convicted prostitute Jennifer Anna Maschmeyer falling off her bicycle while allegedly drunk and under the influence of a controlled substance over the summer of 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.