Drunk Prostitute Nabbed After Bike Fall: Carlisle Police

Jennifer Anna Maschmeyer, 53, was spotted falling off of her bucycled in the 100 block of North Pitt Street on June 1, 2023, the police said.

The observing police officers "suspected (her) to be manifestly under the control of alcohol or a controlled substance," as stated in the release.

Maschmeyer was arrested and charged with Public Drunkenness, according to the police.

She was searched before being taken to Cumberland County Prison and no drugs were found but "after being committed to the prison, a further search of her property resulted in finding illegal drugs and paraphernalia in her possession," the police said.

Maschmeyer has also been charged with Contraband, according to the police although court records were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Maschmeyer has a criminal record in Dauphin County, court records show. She has previously served time for Driving Under The Influence in 2014. She also served a year of probation for Prostitution, as detailed in previous court dockets.

