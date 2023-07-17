Carlisle Man Crushed To Death By Tractor: Coroner

Richard Anderson had rebuilt the antique tractor indoors, washed it, and pulled it outside in the 2600 Block of Walnut Bottom Road Penn Township, Carlisle on July 15, the coroner's release detailed.

The 71-year-old turned the front crank to start it but the brakes failed— so it propelled forward "pinning him underneath," Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall said.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled accidental, Hall explined.

Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle is investigating the incident.

