Worker Caught Masturbating At Central PA Boscov's

A contract cleaner at a central Pennsylvania Boscov's was caught urinating and masturbating inside an office at the store—where employees could see him, authorities say.

Camp Hill police first became aware of the man’s unusual behavior when they were to a retail theft at the Boscov's Department Store located at 170 South 32nd Street at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found the cleaner with a garbage bag of $39.39 of sale merchandise he had taken from the store without paying, the release details.

The same cleaner was “also found to be masturbating and urinating inside of an office in Boscov's and other employees viewed him doing these things,” police say.

When police went to arrest the 28-year-old man, they searched him and found him “in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” as stated in the release.

The Enola resident was charged with Retail Theft, Indecent Exposure, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the police.

No additional details on this incident have been released.

