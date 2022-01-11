Woman Threatens To Shoot Tellers During Mercersburg Bank Robbery: Police

A woman threatened to shoot tellers at a bank during a robbery on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

The woman pictured walked into the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the police release.

She demanded money be placed into a black bag she brought with her and threatened to shoot tellers if they did not comply, although no gun was visible, the police detail in the release.

After the money was placed into the bag, the woman left the bank and got into her vehicle believed to be silver Chevy Sonic heading west Buchanan Trail State Route 16, authorities say.

The dark complexion woman, stands between 5'4" and 5'5", has a medium build, and is approximately 30-40 years old, state police say.

During the robbery, she had short dark curly hair, which was possibly a wig; and was wearing glasses, a plain gray hoodie, a surgical mask, black pants, and black/dark blue sneakers with white trim.

The suspect appears to look similar to a woman wanted for a bank robbery at another Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township on Sept. 19.

Daily Voice reached out to authorities about this similarity and was told:

"We aren’t confirming anything regarding the previous robbery right now."

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.