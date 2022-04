Target warehouse employees were suddenly sent home after a threat was made on Monday, Apr. 18, state police say.

Workers at the company's Chambersburg distribution center at 3001 Archer Drive were sent home "for precautionary reasons," state Trooper Megan Ammerman said around 1:15 p.m.

State police are actively investigating this matter.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.

