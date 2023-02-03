MD Robber Stole At Least $15K From Three Central PA Banks, State Police Say

A Maryland woman who threatened to shoot tellers during three separate robberies months apart has been arrested on Thursday, February 2, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

The woman pictured was identified as Tiffany Lawanda Martin after being linked to two cars used in the robberies at:

Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township on Sept. 19.

on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township on Sept. 19. Community State Bank on North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough on Nov. 1.

on North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough on Nov. 1. F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Harrisonville on Jan. 20.

Each time she would arrive in the vehicles with Maryland license plates wearing a wig, a medical mask, and carrying a black duffle bag. She would then threaten to shoot tellers if they did not comply, although no gun was visible, the police detail in the multiple releases.

After the money was placed into the bag, the 47-year-old would return to the vehicle she came in and leave the area.

Daily Voice had previously asked state police if these robberies were connected and were told, "We aren’t confirming anything regarding the previous robbery right now."

Martin's arrest comes after an "extensive investigation" by PSP Chambersburg and McConnellsburg who obtained a search warrant for her Hagerstown home, which the Washington County Sheriff's Office executed; seizing $15,000 in cash found in the aforementioned duffle bag, according to PSP release late on Thursday.

She was arrested on a warrant the same day, the police explain in the release.

She's been changed with eight felonies for the following according to her court docket:

Two Counts of Threat of Immediately Serious Injury.

Two Counts of Robbery - Demand Money From A Financial Institution.

Two Counts of Theft by Unlaw Taking-Movanle Property.

Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

She's been held at the Washington County Detention Center as she awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

