Boy Injured, Students Cited For School Bus Assault In Mt. Holly Springs: State Police

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a report of a fight on a school bus in Mount Holly Springs around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Trooper Marc Cutaiar arrived to investigate at South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs Borough, Cumberland County.

He found an 11-year-old boy from Mount Holly Springs had suffered bodily injuries as a result of a fight on the school bus, as explained in the release.

He cited other students on the bus with assault causing bodily injuries not involving a weapon and harassment, according to the release.

The extent of the boy's injuries is not immediately clear, as additional details were not released.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.