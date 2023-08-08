Mostly Cloudy 70°

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies Days After Crash Into Tree In Cumberland Co.: Authorities

A 22-year-old man has died five days after crashing into a tree in Central Pennsylvania, authorities announced late on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. 

A helmet motorcyclist and his bike; a map showing where the deadly crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View): Pixabay/MabelAmber
Jillian Pikora
The unidentified helmeted rider slammed into a tree near the intersection of Furnace Hollow and Gutshall roads in Southampton Township, around 2 .m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

Troopers believed he had suffered a serious injury and he was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, only to die days later.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner was called to the hospital to investigate and certify the young man's death.

His cause of death was multiple blunt force head injuries, according to a York County Coroner’s Office.

There was no autopsy but a routine toxicology test was obtained. 

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

