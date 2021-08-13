DA: West Chester Man Investigated For Child Porn Found With Gun, More During Search

A West Chester man who was being investigated for child pornography was also found with a handgun and forged military papers during a search of his home Thursday, authorities said.

Chester County Detectives ignited an investigation earlier this year when the ICAC Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that Carlin Alexander, 32, had numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

A search warrant served on Alexander's South Church Street home turned up a cell phone, tablet, laptop, hard drives, and computer equipment.

Detectives found that a number of the items seized had been remotely reset to factory settings, authorities said. This means the device was restored to its original system state by erasing all of the information stored on the device.

However, the Chester County Computer Forensic Unit was able to retrieve thousands of child pornography images from the devices, the DA's office said. Alexander was disseminating child sexual abuse materials as well.

Investigators also recovered a loaded gun that Alexander could not legally possess, authorities said.

Deeper into the search, investigators found forged military service documents. One showed a dishonorable discharge as a private in the U.S. Marines, while another showed an honorable discharge as a Marine corporal, the DA's office said.

A Marine dress uniform with a rank of sergeant was displayed in his living room.

“We are seeing far too many cases of child sexual abuse in Chester County, including child pornography, and the people who engage in these horrific criminal acts will be prosecuted to the fullest. These child victims were sexually abused and now those images are used to re-offend and re-traumatize these innocent victims," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The defendant not only distributed and possessed child sexual abuse materials, but dishonored our U.S. military by forging military service documents in an attempt to cover-up a dishonorable discharge. We will get justice.”

Alexander was charged with multiple counts of dissemination and possession of child pornography, person not to possess firearms, misrepresentation of military service or honors, tampering with physical evidence, and other offenses.

He was arraigned before District Court Judge Marian Vito and was remanded to Chester County Prison on $130,000 cash bail.

Carlin was also arrested for DUI and released on a summons for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash in April, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Chester County Detectives are investigating. Christine Abatemarco is the assigned prosecutor.

