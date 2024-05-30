Samuel Carr of Quarryville was sentenced to 34.5 to 69 years, prosecutors said in a release.

Carr, who has previous convictions for robbery and assault, was an active member of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) led by Richard Maitre, authorities said.

The investigation into the Maitre DTO began in 2016 when Chester County detectives and state police "noted an influx of methamphetamine" into the area, according to prosecutors.

Authorities learned Carr was a "runner, sub-dealer, and debt collector" while surveilling the group, which also had ties to Ohio and Arizona.

Some 50 people were arrested when police executed 16 search warrants related to the case in 2017. Carr spent 12 days on the run and was taken into custody after a brief car chase, the DA's Office said.

“This case is an example of what local Chester County law enforcement and the Pennsylvania State Police can do when we combine our resources and work together," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe on Thursday.

"Now, this methamphetamine dealer with a repeated history of violent acts will be unable to harm our community."

