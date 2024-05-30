Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Off-Duty Trooper Pleads Guilty To Firing Gun During Road Rage Incident: Chesco DA

A state police officer received two years of probation after pleading guilty in connection with a 2022 road rage incident in Chester County, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

David Levy

David Levy

 Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

David Levy of Kennett Square will also be required to take an anger management class, prosecutors said in a release. 

Authorities said Levy was off-duty and driving on Route 1 near Longwood Gardens on Dec. 28, 2022. He was "apparently upset with how the victim was driving" and "interacted aggressively," braking abruptly in front of their car and at one point forcing them off the roadway, according to the DA's Office. 

The victim stopped on the grass section of an offramp and Levy "attempted to retrieve his gun" while he "angrily exited his vehicle," prosecutors said. 

"While doing so, he accidentally discharged his gun and fired a bullet into the dashboard of his personal car," authorities wrote. 

Levy then approached the victim's car with his gun drawn, identifying himself as state police, prosecutors said. When a passenger in the victim's car said they were calling the police and that their vehicle had a dash camera, Levy "immediately got into his car and vacated the scene," the DA's Office said. 

On Wednesday, May 29, he pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime, they added. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE