SEEN HER? Police Seek ID For Woman Who Stole Cash From Wawa Charity Box

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a woman accused of stealing approximately $200 in cash from charity boxes at a local Wawa store.

Video surveillance from the Richland Township Police Department shows the woman on Jan. 15 at the 600 N. West End Boulevard store taking money from boxes intended for the Wawa Foundation Special Olympics charity.

She arrived in a silver 2000-2006 Acura MDX at about 10:12 a.m. and is shown removing one charity box and taking it to her car.

She then comes back inside the store where she loiters several minutes before stealing the second charity box, police said. She was in the store for around a total of 20 minutes.

According to police, the boxes were reported almost full, and typically hold about $200 each.

She is described as a white female dressed in a black hooded coat, black pants, and flip-flops, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or owner of the car is encouraged to contact the Richland Township Police Department at (215) 536-9500 or their anonymous tip line at 215-536-6967.

