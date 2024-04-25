Overcast 50°

Firearm, Drugs Recovered In Bensalem Traffic Stop: Police

A routine traffic stop led to two arrests in Bensalem, township police said in a release. 

Brittany Dougherty; Omar Pedro

 Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department
Mac Bullock
Officers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe for a faulty brake light, a broken mirror, and a suspended registration on Saturday, April 13, authorities said. 

Police said the driver, 33-year-old Brittany Dougherty of Philadelphia, was found to have a warrant for theft at a Bensalem Kohl's, a warrant for burglary in Camden, New Jersey, and a warrant for robbery out of Evesham, New Jersey. 

The passenger, 30-year-old Omar Pedro of Philadelphia, was wanted for retail theft, authorities said. 

Officers also said they found drugs in Dougherty's possession and a handgun in Pedro's waistband. 

Each has a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Gallagher scheduled for May 8, court records show. 

