Firearm, Drugs Recovered In Bensalem Traffic Stop: Police

Officers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe for a faulty brake light, a broken mirror, and a suspended registration on Saturday, April 13, authorities said.

Police said the driver, 33-year-old Brittany Dougherty of Philadelphia, was found to have a warrant for theft at a Bensalem Kohl's, a warrant for burglary in Camden, New Jersey, and a warrant for robbery out of Evesham, New Jersey.

The passenger, 30-year-old Omar Pedro of Philadelphia, was wanted for retail theft, authorities said.

Officers also said they found drugs in Dougherty's possession and a handgun in Pedro's waistband.

Each has a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Gallagher scheduled for May 8, court records show.

