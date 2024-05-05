Deadly Quadruple Shooting Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood

Gunfire rang out on the front porch of a home on the 1000 block of South 51 Street around 6:30 p.m., city police said.

An 18-year-old man who was shot in the face died at the hospital while a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and placed in stable condition, police said. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the forearm and is in stable condition, while a 17-year-old boy was struck throughout the body and remains critical as of press time, police said.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests were made.

