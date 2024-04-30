New Historical Society In Bucks County Hopes To Save Revolutionary War Landmark

The Inn, 4705 York Road in Buckingham, served as General Nathaniel Greene's headquarters during the Revolutionary War, according to the Solebury Township Historical Society.

From there, General Greene is said to have ordered the flat boats used by George Washington in his 1776 crossing of the Delaware River.

"Our ultimate goal is to preserve the General Greene's Inn (...) and convert it into a historical park for the community," said BHS president Chris Valeri on GoFundMe.

BHS also hopes to one day discover and excavate the Centennial Time Capsule, buried under a white oak tree somewhere in the township in 1876.

For now, the Society is raising donations to help cover the costs associated with its formation, Valeri says.

"So kindly donate in small increments as we are just trying to cover these expenses and have a small account ready to move on the two potential projects," he wrote on GoFundMe.

"We will need to consult with attorneys state representatives, other historical societies (...) to see what the best approach would be to secure funding on this large of a scale."

