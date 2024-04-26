Overcast 50°

Perkasie Police Seek Missing Woman

A 42-year-old woman is reported missing in Perkasie Borough, police said Friday, April 26. 

Alizandria Alverio; Perkasie police

 Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Alizandria Alverio was last in contact with family members on Saturday, April 20, authorities said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call borough police at 215-257-6876. 

